A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Shares Up 5.2%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon.

