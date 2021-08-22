$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $958.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the lowest is $937.60 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,410. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.