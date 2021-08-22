$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $9.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.68 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 111.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.