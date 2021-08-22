$9.14 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $9.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.15 and the lowest is $7.69. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $9.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $36.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

