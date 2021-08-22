88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $487,747.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $487,747.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $51.94 or 0.00107317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,031 coins and its circulating supply is 375,537 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

