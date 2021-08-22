8,470 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $408.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.