$83.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post sales of $83.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.80 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $345.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.80 million to $348.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.18 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

FSLY traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,341. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,052 shares of company stock worth $8,117,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

