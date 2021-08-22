$597.91 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $597.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.82 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 1,787,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

