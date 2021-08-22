5,005 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,122,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,700,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,744,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,701,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,327,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.68.

