$487.22 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $487.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 291,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 2,842,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

