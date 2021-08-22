4,733 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

