$46.53 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $46.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.56 million and the highest is $49.30 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $192.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.32 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 421,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,755. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

