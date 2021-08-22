45,471 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

