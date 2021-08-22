$42.75 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post $42.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $90.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.45 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,601. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

