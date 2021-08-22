$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $41.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $42.36 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

