4,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

