$388.75 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $388.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.51 million and the highest is $402.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $363.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,003. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

