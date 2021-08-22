3,226 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 3,765,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

