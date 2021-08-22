3,167 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,246 shares of company stock worth $10,469,892. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

