3,000 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

