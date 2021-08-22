2,935 Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

GSBC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,180. The stock has a market cap of $722.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

