2,917 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

