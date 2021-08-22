2,080 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

