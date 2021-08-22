2,042 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

