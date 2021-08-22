2,030 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

