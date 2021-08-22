$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,579,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,016. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.