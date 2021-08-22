1,975 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $150.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

