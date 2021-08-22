19,297 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. DT Midstream accounts for about 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 419,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,769. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

