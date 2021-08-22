$173.69 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $173.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $178.06 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 575,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,583. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.