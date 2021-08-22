$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.63 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.11. 2,657,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

