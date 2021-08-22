151 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

