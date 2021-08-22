14,401 Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

