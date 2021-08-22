$127.50 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report $127.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.90 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock traded up $40.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.56. 982,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.44.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.