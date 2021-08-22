1,175 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

