11,672 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

