1,057 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

ROK opened at $315.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

