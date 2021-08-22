100,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units alerts:

FTVIU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.