-$1.77 EPS Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will post ($1.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($4.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,848.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,922 shares of company stock worth $606,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 134,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.36. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

