$1.39 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.34. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.62. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

