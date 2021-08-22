$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

Shares of TDG traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,006. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.86.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

