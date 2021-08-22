$1.32 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

