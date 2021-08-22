-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARA stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

