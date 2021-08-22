-$1.10 EPS Expected for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) will report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings of ($6.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($9.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forum Energy Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
NYSE:FET opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
