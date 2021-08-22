-$1.10 EPS Expected for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) will report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings of ($6.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($9.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FET opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

