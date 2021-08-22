$0.83 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

DXC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.