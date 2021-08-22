$0.68 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

