$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 884,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,853. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CDK Global by 108,668.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 422,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

