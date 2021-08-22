-$0.46 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

ASPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 89,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,331. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

