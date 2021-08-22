$0.35 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.65. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 5,030,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

