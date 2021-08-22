$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

