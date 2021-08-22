$0.21 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

